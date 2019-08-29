Bedfordshire Walking Festival celebrates ten years

Bedfordshire Walking Festival reaches new heights this year to mark the 10th anniversary.

The festival, from Saturday, September 7, to Sunday, September 15, has grown over the years with more people walking for leisure and fitness, and for many people the walking festival allows them to explore Bedfordshire.

Walkers

Since starting in 2009, the festival has grown and the programme has reached new heights, it has been up Snowdon and Ben Nevis and this year, to mark its 10th anniversary Mont Blanc was chosen as its high spot.

Over the nine days there will be a range of walks, from one hour to nine hours, plus a range of informative walks of around two to three hours. Most of the walks are free, and there is no booking required.

In Biggleswade, there are two walks from Shuttleworth, on Monday, September 9, a three hour circular entitled ‘It’s time to see the past, present and future’ and on Tuesday, there is a 2.5 hour informative walk ‘The hidden gems of Shuttleworth and Old Warden’ both starting at 10.15am.

On Sunday, September 15, there is a two hour informative circular walk from Stotfold Mill called ‘The Mills of Etonbury Greenwheel’ starting at 10.30am.

Walkers programme at Mont Blanc

For longer walks, there is a 12 mile circular walk from Sandy station at 10.30am on Saturday, September 7, or sign up for the Greensand Ridge Path Challenge 40 miles over the weekend of the 14th and 15th. For more details of the walk visit: www.bedswalkfest.co.uk.