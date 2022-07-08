The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) has opened a beautiful wellbeing garden in Arlesey.

As part of its fifth anniversary celebrations last year and amid the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, BEST pledged to fund and create areas within all its schools and nurseries where staff could relax and take some time for themselves.

Its first garden was recently opened at Etonbury Academy, with a small formal ceremony was attended by school staff, BEST trustees and senior leaders as well as invited guests, including Stotfold Town mayor Cllr Steve Buck and Gordon Hamilton of local charity The Need Project.

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee and Etonbury Academy Principal Ian Evason in the school’s staff wellbeing garden. Image: BEST.

After a speech by BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee, Chair of Trustees Ilona Bond and Etonbury Principal Ian Evason cut the ribbon to declare the garden open.

Dr Lee said: “The wellbeing of all really matters at BEST: it is a strategic priority for us. Indeed, our mission is to ‘grow the BEST in everyone’ and compassion is a core value.

“Each day we strive to cultivate kindness and offer gratitude. The Etonbury Academy wellbeing garden is presented by BEST in gratitude for the support, service and kindness all members of the Etonbury community show each other: thank you.

“We very much look forward to providing wellbeing gardens in all our schools.”

The Etonbury Academy wellbeing garden. Image: BEST

Mr Evason said: “The garden is a lovely space and staff have already been using it to relax in.

"On behalf of everyone at Etonbury I’d like to give my thanks to our trust."