Bigg Theatre gifted over £35k in grant money for new seating, instruments and equipment
The theatre, in partnership with Biggleswade Arts Collective CIC, will receive £37,160 – and this will allow them to expand their seating areas and buy new stage lighting and sound equipment.
The money is from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund community grants, which have also been given to other projects in the town.
A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokeswoman, said: "The Bigg Theatre are also investing in their larger musical instrument selection, such as keyboards and a piano, so performers don’t have to bring their own when performing."
The Bigg Theatre, High Street, opened in 2023 and offers a range of of arts and entertainment from open mic nights and ceilidhs to yoga classes and a grief cafe.
It is currently holding a crowdfunder to raise £6,000 – and help cover the "immense" overheads involved in running the arts space.
