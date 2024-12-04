Bigg Theatre gifted over £35k in grant money for new seating, instruments and equipment

The Bigg Theatre, left, and performers Thomas B Wilde and the Fancy Chaps. Images supplied by The Bigg Theatre.

Biggleswade's Bigg Theatre has been gifted more than £35k in grant money to help it thrive.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre, in partnership with Biggleswade Arts Collective CIC, will receive £37,160 – and this will allow them to expand their seating areas and buy new stage lighting and sound equipment.

The money is from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund community grants, which have also been given to other projects in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokeswoman, said: "The Bigg Theatre are also investing in their larger musical instrument selection, such as keyboards and a piano, so performers don’t have to bring their own when performing."

The Bigg Theatre, High Street, opened in 2023 and offers a range of of arts and entertainment from open mic nights and ceilidhs to yoga classes and a grief cafe.

Click here for more information about the UKSPF.