Biggleswade 'alive with festive cheer' for Christmas Fair and Lights Switch On

The town came alive with cheer last Friday (November 29) as Mayor Mark Foster, Rev Liz Oglesby-Elong of St Andrew’s Church, and Father Christmas himself officially launched the holiday season by illuminating Biggleswade’s Christmas lights.

The celebrations kicked off with delightful performances by local schools, including St. Andrew’s Primary School, Edward Peake C of E VC Choir, Lawnside Academy, Biggleswade Academy, Ivel Valley School, and Stratton School Choir. Adding a touch of whimsical charm, stilt walkers dressed as Santa’s reindeer from Bella Blaze Productions enchanted children and adults alike.

The Biggleswade Arts & Theatre Society (BATS) captivated the audience with a sneak peek of their upcoming show, Snow White and the Seven Witches.

The evening progressed with enchanting performances from the Biggleswade & District Choral Society, Biggleswade Community Choir, and Northill Singers, setting the stage for the much-anticipated lighting ceremony.

Musical highlights included the soothing melodies of the duo South of Polaris and spirited dance routines by Dreams Theatre School, Vision Theatre Arts, and the Emily Thornton School of Dance.

The night concluded on a high note with a concert by the band White Light, who entertained the crowd with a mix of cover songs.

Next year’s Christmas Light Switch-On is set for November 28, 2025, promising another magical evening for all.

Do you have a festive story that you would like to share with the community? Email: [email protected] and tell us more.

