Biggleswade and District Scouts celebrate return to events with special circus show

Noah and Benji from Biggleswade, pictured with Ringmaster Attila, received the prestigious Silver Chief Scout Award

Scouts from Biggleswade were celebrating the return to 'green level' Scouting with a special Big Top event.

The youngsters from Biggleswade and District and neighbouring Districts were invited to a special advanced 'Scouts only' viewing of the John Lawson’s Circus Tour 2021 when it visited Biggleswade.

Ringmaster Attila Endresz and Pip the Clown welcomed the youngsters and their families to the awe-inspiring show.

Darcey from Arlesey pictured with Pip, Attila and her sister.

But that's not all - as special awards were given out before the second half of the show.

Darcey from Arlesey was presented with an award for winning the summer sandcastle competition, adult volunteers David Moult and Steve Palmer both received awards for their Services to Scouting and two Cubs Scouts, Noah and Benji from Biggleswade, received the prestigious Silver Chief Scout Award.