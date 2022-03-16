Biggleswade care home celebrates Vera's 101st birthday

A Biggleswade care home was proud celebrate the 101st birthday of a musically talented resident.

Vera Cobley, originally from Cardiff, was treated to gifts for her special day on March 11, and played the organ for her fellow residents as they all sang her Happy Birthday.

Readers may recognise, Vera, who lives in Mantles Court, as she featured in the Chronicle last year when she turned 100.

Vera celebrates her special day, and right, her rainbow nails!

The centenarian said: "I really enjoyed myself and I felt very special. I had such a lovely birthday and the girls here at Mantles Court are wonderful and work really hard, so thank you to you all!"

Kim Barnes, activities carer, said: "We made sure that she had a really special day and that she enjoyed herself.

"We had a big cake made for her, with chocolate fingers and buttons to make 101, and the cooks in the kitchen did some nibbles for her.

"She also met up with her family who took her to the White Horse, and she FaceTimed her daughter in Australia and couldn't quite believe she was talking to her."

Vera opens a piano-themed card, and right, her birthday cake.

Growing up, Vera had three brothers and one sister, and went on tour around Scotland aged just six as a 'Bright Eyes' stage dancer.

Indeed, Vera loved to dance, and her mum taught her how to play piano and would pay sixpence a week for lessons as well.

Kim told the Chronicle: "She only went for six weeks as her mum couldn’t afford any more lessons but when she married, her husband taught her to play piano. He used to play at The Savoy.

"She could never read music and would play by ear, and her favourite song to play is called 'More Than You Know'.

"Her husband would take her around London where he would play gigs at The Savoy on the piano."

Vera lived in Putney, London, for many years, and has worked in lots of shops including C&A, Nottinghamshire, and even a scrumptious sweet shop.

Talking about her secret to a long life, Kim said: "I think it's keeping active. She's not one of those that just stays in her room and watches the TV all day; she's always got to be doing something.

"I'll put on a cinema room and she'll put her feet up and start knitting in the corner."

Vera even encourages Kim to come and play the keyboard in her room - they've played a duet to Mary Had a Little Lamb - and Kim can often hear her practicing.

Meanwhile, keeping young at heart, the centenarian recently had her fingernails painted with a rainbow design.

Kim said: "Her presence is really big. Everyone in the home adores her. She's really chatty - she could chat for England - and she's got a wicked sense of humour."

Vera has two daughters and has "lost count of how many grandchildren and great grandchildren she has!"