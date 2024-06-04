Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quacking good entertainment will kick off Biggleswade Carnival as the 'Duck Race and Family Fun Day' takes place this Sunday (June 9).

Residents are invited to gather at Dan Albone car park to watch the comical yellow birds make their way down the River Ivel – and hopefully win you a prize.

The event will open at noon ready for the first race at 2pm, with the quirky fundraiser being the first in a series of special carnival events.

Hazel Clarke, carnival chair, said: "It's a big community fete for families and children – there's craft stalls, food, games. It's a really good day out, really popular, really busy, and the duck race is good, old-fashioned family fun."

Biggleswade Duck Race and Family Fun Day. Image: Biggleswade Community Carnival.

To avoid queues, it is recommended that you purchase your ducks in advance from the Weatherley Centre, or on the carnival committee's market stall dates in town. All ducks are £1 per race; first place wins £25; second place wins £15; third place wins £10.

"For £1 a duck, it's a pretty good return," smiled Hazel.

It is recommended that visitors do not park in Royal Oak Close. Profits from the carnival stalls and events will go back into the community charity fund.

Meanwhile, Biggleswade Community Carnival Commitee would like to say a big thank you to its event sponsors, Harrisons Accountancy, as well as Biggleswade Rugby Club, the official “duck starters and duck catchers."

Following the Fun Day, there will be "a month of good" with many more events for residents to enjoy.

The day after the race (June 10), the BCC Darts Tournament, sponsored by PSP Electrical, will take place in The Liberal Club at 8pm. Entry costs £6 for a team of two.

Next, BCC Bingo, sponsored by Quince Monumental Stone Masons, will be held at The Weatherley Centre on June 14, with 'eyes down' at 7.30pm.

Following that, the BCC Rugby Tournament will take place at Biggleswade Rugby Club on June 15. Check in and warm up starts from 10.30am. Matches start at 12pm. It costs £3 per person to enter a team, and you can register by calling: 01767 313096.

On June 15, there will also be the BCC Pool Party, sponsored by Everyone Active, at Saxon Leisure Centre from 7.15pm to 8.30pm.

For more fun, there will be a fair in Market Square from June 19 to June 23, followed by The BCC Party Night on June 28 with Helen Lester and Simon Baker. This will be held at The Weatherley Centre from 8pm until late. Entry is £5 and the event is sponsored by Surfin Cafe.

But the festivities don't stop there. On June 30, there will be the BCC Children's Disco at The Weatherley Centre from 2pm until 5pm, sponsored by Harris’ Fun Fair.

Finally, the Grand Draw will take place on June 30 at The Weatherley Centre from 5pm, sponsored by JMT Highways. There will also be an under 18s club night at The Venue on July 22 from 7pm until 11pm. Advance tickets: £5.

Hazel would also like to thank carnival court sponsors Sapphire Hair and Beauty Academy, and official carnival photographer, George C Photography.