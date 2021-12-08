Biggleswade cheerathon raises over £5k for Children In Need

Determined Biggleswade cheerleaders danced their socks off for Children In Need, raising an incredible £5,500 for the cause.

Over 60 girls and boys took part in the Cheerathon as they danced for four hours non-stop to support Pudsey Bear.

The pupils were from 'BTCA', and their cheerleading coach, Asha Gibson, says she is "in awe" of their fantastic efforts.

Cheerathon

Asha told the Chronicle: "It was brilliant. We were raising money for Children In Need and to raise as much as we did is absolutely phenomenal.

"The theme for this year's appeal was Strictly Come Dancing, so I ran with that and did Strictly Come Cheerleading.

"It was by far the best thing I've ever been part of."

The young cheerleaders met at Biggleswade Youth Centre after school on and were treated to dinner kindly donated by Biggleswade's McDonald's and Subway.

Cheerathon

Biggleswade Fire Station also sent an engine as a special treat, and 'Kevin the Entertainer' surprised the children with a visit from Toy Story character, Woody.

Asha added: "The children were all collecting sponsors beforehand and it was just amazing - that feeling of community and everyone coming together.

"Before the cheerathon started we had raised just under £5,000, and within the first quarter we had reached £5,000. Everyone was jumping and screaming!"

BTCA stands for Believe Teach Confidence Achieve and was founded by Asha in 2017.

Cheerathon

The cheerleading group aims to use exercise to boost pupils' wellbeing and encourage people to talk about their mental health.

Feeling emotional, Asha said: "I have never been more proud of my cheerleaders.

"We only started back [after lockdown] on 30th September, and some of them had so much anxiety that they were struggling to come through the door."

The pupils taking part hailed from schools including Edward Peake Middle School, Lawnside Academy, St Andrews C of E VC Lower School, Potton Lower School, Northill CE Academy, and Sutton VA Lower School.

Cheerathon

Asha would like to say a special thank you to Biggleswade Fire Station, McDonalds, Subway, and Kevin the Entertainer, as well as to Omega Environmental Service Ltd, Hitchin, which donated £1,000 to their appeal.

She would also like to say a huge thank you to all her cheerleaders, their friends and families and volunteers, as well as her assistant coach, Molly Males.

Cheerathon

Cheerathon