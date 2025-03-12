Biggleswade couple praise fire crew after trapped terrier rescued from badger sett

A Biggleswade couple have praised the "amazing" fire service after a crew rescued their curious terrier who was trapped in a badger sett for two hours.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Finn, 57, and Steve Finn, 63, were left fearing for little Ozzie's life after he became stuck down the tunnel off a path near Furzenhall Road on Sunday, March 9.

After digging in vain – and with no sight or sound of their dog – the couple called Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who spotted the petrified pooch with a torch and managed to free him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking the crew, Michelle said: "They were amazing, just an amazing bunch of guys and we couldn't have asked for any more from them.

Pictures: Ozzie with some of the firefighters who rescued him; pictured with 'best buddy' Steve; the badget sett. Images supplied by Michelle Finn.

"I didn't think we were going to get him out to be one hundred percent honest with you, I really didn't. To see him again, we were just ecstatic.

"My husband was in tears – Ozzie is his best buddy."

The couple recently adopted the Patterdale Terrier as a rescue dog, as he had been previously been mistreated in his former homes.

Ozzie helps Steve with his fitness and wellbeing, and the couple were taking a walk with their grandchildren on the Sunday morning – when the little dog decided to go exploring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The badget sett, and right, Ozzie having a snooze after his ordeal. You can see the little cut on the top of his head. Images: Michelle Finn.

Michelle said: "We call him Ozzie indoors, but Taz when he goes out! But this is the first time that anything like this has happened.

"He had got into the badger sett and was in the roots when he got his harness clip and lead caught. We had to unhook the clip and get the lead untangled.

"He was in my husband's arms and I was about the put the lead back on when he jumped free and ran back down there."

During what the couple described as a "traumatic" morning, Michelle ran home to bring food to try and entice Ozzie out, whilst Steve fetched a shovel and was digging for an hour before they called the fire brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: "We couldn't hear or see Ozzie, but they shone a torch down which caught a glint from his eye or the harness.

"They were using all the cutters to chop the roots, plastic sheets to stop the mud from collapsing down the sides."

After two hours down the badger set, Ozzie was finally freed and couldn't wait to have cuddles with Michelle, Steve, and their worried grandchildren – with poor Steve and Ozzie needing a bath after their muddy adventure.

Michelle described the tenacious terrier as rather "subdued" the next day, but hoped that he would be feeling his normal self again soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had escaped with one small cut to his head, whereas poor Steve's arms were "battered and bruised".

Michelle added: "Ozzie was very lucky; badger setts can go on for miles, and if he met a badger, he wouldn't have stood a chance.

"We're just so grateful to the fire brigade and to the people who walked past who wanted to help."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received the couple’s call at 11.15am on March 9 and sent a team from Kempston and Biggleswade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade Community Fire Station added on social media: "Happy to help with rescuing Ozzie. Hope he is none the worse for his adventure and all the attention."

The Badger Trust’s website says:

Badgers and their setts are protected by law. Whilst your priority is to get your dog out of the sett you must remain calm, work to coax your dog out of its own accord, and bear the following in mind:

No action must be taken until all parties are notified; this includes the landowner and Natural England, who, if necessary, will issue a licence for exploratory/rescue work.

Under licence, a camera can be inserted into the sett to try and locate the dog.

As a last resort, an attempt can be made to dig down to the dog if the licence allows, but this is risky and can endanger both the life of the dog and any badgers present.

Remember, dogs can survive underground without food for several days, and often this timelapse needs to occur so that the dog can squeeze free if wedged in a tunnel.