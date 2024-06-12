Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade was honoured as the town's last living D-Day survivor helped to unveil a special memorial bench.

Cyril Richardson RN, along with the youngest sea cadet, took part in the 80th anniversary celebrations on June 6 to commemorate the Operation Overlord landings.

Mr Richardson had served in the navy during the 1944 operation and had courageously off-loaded ammunition and warlike stores onto Gold Beach.

Giving an address to highlight the importance of D-Day, Biggleswade town councillor Jonathan Woodhead gave thanks to the heroes without whom, "allied victory would not have been possible".

Cyril Richardson RN and the youngest sea cadet sit on the memorial bench. Image: Funda Gumush.

He said: “Firstly, Cyril Richardson, Royal Navy, an Able Seaman who served on Gold Beach who is with us today. It’s great to have you with us Cyril. Thank you for what you did all those years ago.

“Mentions should also go to William York of the Green Howards Regiment whose son David York is a lifelong resident of Biggleswade. William was on Gold Beach on D-Day and was later injured in the campaign. Further mentions should go to Charles Cook, a former Mayor of Biggleswade who served in Normandy and later lost a leg in that campaign.

"He was also later known for his bus and travel company, Cooks Travel.

"Another former mayor and Bedfordshire County Councillor, Vic Brunt, also served in the Royal Navy on a Landing Craft Tank (LCT) on Gold Beach”.

Left: Councillor Jonathan Woodhead and Cyril Richardson RN. Right: Mayor Mark Foster and the flaming beacon. Image: Funda Gumush.

Cllr Woodhead added that a specific mention needed to be made for Denis Sale, a former town clerk of Biggleswade Town Council, who was deployed with the Royal Tank Regiment.

Denis served with A Sqn of the 7th Battalion RTR and came ashore in Normandy in his Sherman tank named ‘Janet’ in late June 1944.

He was later awarded the Military Medal, aged only 21, for keeping the communication lines open near Le Havre.

“Denis and ‘Janet’ went all the way through to Germany by the war's end," added Cllr Woodhead.

The 80th anniversary commemoration has been described as a "unique day of remembrance", as Biggleswade residents gathered in the Market Square for a number of special events.

Reverend Liz Oglesby-Elong led a short service at the war memorial, followed by the laying of wreaths. Councillor Woodhead then delivered his address.

The service ended with the unveiling of a memorial bench by Mr Richardson, alongside the youngest sea cadet.

Chairman of the Biggleswade Branch of the Royal British Legion, Diane Keogh, said: “It was a memorable day and I want to thank everyone who attended the short service”.

Meanwhile, The Shuttleworth Collection showcased five of its wartime vehicles in the town square, along with its 111-year-old double-decker bus.

The Bigg Theatre also screened ‘The Longest Day’, and the celebrations ended with the lighting of the beacon in the Market Square.

Food and drink stalls were also dotted around the market, and those visiting could admire shopkeepers' decorated windows.