A Biggleswade dance student is preparing to represent England at a Dance World Cup in Spain this weekend.

Maddie Dawes, 13, is a student with the Emily Thornton School of Dance, which is based at the Ignite Studios on Church Street in the town.

Maddie is flying to Burgos, supported by the dance school’s principal Emily Goss, to compete against rivals from around 80 countries in the solo ballet discipline.

Reflecting on Maddie’s success Emily said: “Maddie auditioned to get into Team England, and through all her hard work and determination she managed to be in the top five of the country.

“This meant she was able to represent England at the Dance World Cup.

“Maddie has danced with us since she was two and now at 13 this is a huge achievement.”

Emily started the Emily Thornton School of Dance in 2011, and offers lessons in the tap, street, ballet, commercial, jazz and acro styles.

