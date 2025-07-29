Franchesca Rowe is holding an event entitled The Departure Lounge at Biggleswade Scout Hut next month, which aims to start conversations related to death

An event in Biggleswade this weekend is aiming to get us talking about death over tea, coffee and cake.

The Departure Lounge, which is being held at Biggleswade Scout Hut on Sunday August 3 is the brainchild of Franchesca Rowe, who is a yoga teacher by trade.

Franchesca told the Chronicle: "A good pillar of strength when an individual is grieving is a sense of community, and I hope the event provides a space for us to have conversations we may not usually have.

"There is a lighter side to everything, even a topic such as death, and we want to explore that too."

A social media promotional post has billed the event as being open to everyone with the post saying - "perhaps you are grieving, have had a near death experience, lost a baby, can communicate with the dead or are just fascinated."

Entry to the event, which runs from midday until 2pm, is by optional donation, which will go towards the costs of refreshments and venue hire.

Among the guests at the event are Chemene who works as a grief councillor and a medium, and Abi, who specialises in positive meditation.

Franchesca added: "This is the first event of this kind that I have run and I am a bit nervous about how it will go, but I have wanted to do it for some time."

Franchesca works as a yoga teacher, including offering special yoga for individuals going through trauma recovery or bereavement.

She also teaches meditation, and has studied ayurveda, an alternative medicine system with roots in the Indian subcontinent.

