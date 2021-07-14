A Biggleswade presenter has launched a new radio station in honour of his late brother to provide a platform for musicians looking for their big break.

Trevor Hensley, 70, is proud to have founded Red Five Radio, which plays new bands hailing from across the world, as he aims to freshen up the industry and help them reach a wider audience.

The radio DJ set up the station in memory of his brother Ken Hensley, a former member of the rock band Uriah Heep, and hopes to continue Ken's legacy by supporting new artists.

Trevor performing with his late brother, Ken, in Prague.

Trevor said: "My family has a musical background and my brother Ken was a co-founder of Uriah Heep. For the last two years of his life he was working on a project in Spain, and wanted to set up a retreat for musicians struggling with drug addiction or mental health issues.

"But in November last year he passed away suddenly.

"After a little while your brain starts to clear. I thought, I can't do what Ken did, because I'm not a musician of his level. So I thought, new musicians, how can I help them?

"There's some amazing music, how can I help them to get played?"

Trevor investigated the ins and outs of setting up a radio station and started a crowdfunder to help him along the way, raising £1,500.

After buying the technical equipment and licenses, Red Five Radio was ready to go from his home in Biggleswade.

Trevor said: "During our first Friday show, the new music show, we had six bands - one from Finland and the rest from the UK.

"It's a full two-hour show, and we've also featured new music from Italy, Germany, Spain and Bulgaria.

"It's my little way of continuing Ken's legacy and helping bands that can't get onto the likes of Planet Rock.

"It's got a worldwide audience for which I'm incredibly proud."

Trevor used to DJ and spin seven inch vinyl records aged just 16, while he has contributed to broadcasts for Twisted Road Radio, New York, for the last 10 years.

In his day to day life, Trevor used to work in the IT industry, running software companies in the UK.

However, it was only when he suffered a health scare eight years ago that he decided to fully focus his time on music.

Trevor told the Chronicle: "If you go back to 2013 that was a massive change. I was in Helsinki airport when I had a cardiac arrest. I was sat in the departure lounge and when I woke up two weeks later I'd had multiple bypass surgery and had been in a hypothermic coma.

"I have a tag now which is 'lucky man'. I was sat at gate 36, and there were two doctors sat behind me who kept me alive until the paramedics turned up.

"That decided that. Enough was enough and it was a motivator to get my music back."

With a new drive, Trevor was focussed on writing music and guitar playing, and his new radio show has only amplified his passion.

Red Five Radio is for "anybody that likes music" and from Mondays to Thursdays it plays a variety of artists ranging from Bob Dylan and Eva Cassidy to Metallica, Bon Jovi, and of course, Uriah Heep.

The new music show is on Fridays at 5pm.

The radio DJ would like to say a special thank you to Martin Davies, Sally Newhouse, and his four grown-up children: Daisy, Lulu, Nikki, and Ben.

Fondly remembering his brother, Trevor concluded: "Ken would be right behind us."