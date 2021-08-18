An entrepreneur from Biggleswade who suffered from bullying has become an ambassador for a national anti-bullying charity

Lisa Johnson has been named as award-winning charity BulliesOut's newest Charity Ambassador.

The 43-year-old business strategist explained: "There’s been a lot of bullying in my own story which started when I was one of the only ‘council house kids’ at a prestigious school which I won a scholarship for and continued into my first marriage as a teenager, into work and finally the online bullying that comes with being visible as a business owner.

Lisa Johnson

“Bullying isn’t just something that happens to kids. I see online bullying happening all of the time as an entrepreneur and I’ve also been bullied myself this way. The more you become visible and put yourself out there, the more likely it is. In the workplace too, so many adults suffer in silence.

"I am delighted to be able to use my platform to raise awareness around the important work carried out by BulliesOut and look forward to working closely with the team to deliver on their aims.”

The mum-of-twins has come a long way from her days of being bullied at school - she now makes seven figures a year and was recently featured in the national press celebrating helping 2,000 women increase their income during the pandemic.

But the subject of bullying remains close to her heart and she has been an avid supporter of the work done by BulliesOut, making regular donations to provide education, training, awareness and support to directly address bullying.

Lisa will represent the charity, help fundraise and promote the BulliesOut ethos of providing anti-bullying workshops, training, awareness and support to those affected by bullying across the UK.

Founder and CEO of BulliesOut, Linda James MBE, said: "BulliesOut Charity Ambassadors are at the very heart of what we do and play a vital role in helping us to support those affected by bullying behaviour.

"We are extremely thankful to our Charity Ambassadors who play a vital role in supporting BulliesOut.