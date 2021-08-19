A family is appealing for donations to help buy their disabled son a life-changing new trike so he can fully join in with family cycling trips.

Freddie Burton, seven, from Biggleswade, was diagnosed with a Chromosome abnormality before birth called 12Q deletion, meaning he is short of stature and has faced delays to his physical and mental development.

Because of his condition, Freddie's legs are too short to reach the pedals on a standard children's bike, while its seat would not be secure enough, meaning he is left to ride in a trailer during family cycling trips.

Freddie and the Tomcat trike (left).

Determined to give Freddie "his independence", his family have found a trike by a company called 'Tomcat' that meets his needs, and are now appealing for Chronicle Country's help in reaching their target of £3,000.

Freddie's mum Lucy Johnson, 33, told the newspaper: "We found 'Tomcat' online and someone came out to have a trial with Freddie; he was amazing and talked to him like an adult.

"Freddie absolutely loved it. He ran towards the trike and sat on it straight away, his little face was beaming. He just loved it bless him.

"It would be great if he could go out with his friends and ride a bike just like they do.

Freddie and his family with the trailer on cycle rides.

"You can just tell in his face that it would mean the world to him."

The 'Tomcat' trike has three stable wheels, foot straps, bent handle bars, a back rest with bars coming down the side, and a little seat belt.

The bike would not only mean that Freddie could be included, but it would help his health, too, as he has a condition called Perthes Disease which affects his hip joints and also means he needs the special trike.

Lucy added: "We love to go cycling down towards the river, around the town, down to the wind turbines, or to find different parks.

"Our daughter Lexie who is ten loves to go out in the open and cycle. But Freddie is in our trailer and he's much too big for it; it's uncomfortable.

"When the pedals go round on a standard bike, they are too low so he can't reach them. But it's not just that - when we go to the park the steps on the climbing frame are too wide for him.

"You notice these things when you need to; I think a lot of children are missing out and just being able to go on a bike is one of these things we take for granted."

The total raised so far is £1,315 and mum Lucy and Freddie's father, Joe Burton, 32, have been "blown away" by everyone's generosity and would like to say a huge thank you.

Lucy's friend Debbie Galvin will also be holding a cake sale this Saturday to help reach their target.

Visit 'A Little Retreat', Shortmead Street, from 10am on Saturday (August 21).