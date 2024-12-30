Biggleswade family celebrates five generations with arrival of baby girl

Five generations: baby Mabel with her family. Images supplied by Carrie Giddings.

A Biggleswade family is celebrating five generations thanks to a special arrival this December.

Baby girl, Mabel Mae Rose Johannesen, was born in Bedford Hospital on Saturday, December 14, at 00.16am, weighing a healthy 7lbs 8oz.

The little bundle of joy is now the fifth generation of her family – with her great-great grandmother, 94-year-old Thelma Kyle, being the oldest member.

Thelma's granddaughter – and Mabel's very proud grandmother – Carrie Giddings, said: "She's doing really, really well. She came into the world and told us all about it.

Kyle, Loui and Charley with baby Mabel. Images supplied by Carrie Giddings.

"It was very exciting – Mabel's mum, Laura, had been in labour all day.

"I'm a learning support assistant at Robert Peel Primary School and my husband is a caretaker. We kept saying, 'Have you had a message yet?'

"We were all on tenterhooks!

"At quarter past nine they broke Laura's waters. Then at midnight, we went to bed – but at 16 minutes past I had a message from my son, Kyle, saying she's here, she's here!"

Julie, Kyle and Carrie with baby Mabel. Images supplied by Carrie Giddings.

Proud parents Laura Smith, 30, and Kyle Johannesen, 29, are both over the moon – and mum and baby are doing well.

"She was healthy all the way through the pregnancy and glowed; Laura looked absolutely beautiful," added Carrie.

Little Mabel has now been to visit all her family members, including her great-grandmother, Julie Johannesen, 70, and great-great grandmother, Thelma, who is affectionately known as 'Nanny Toffee'.

Carrie said: "Nanny Toffee sat on the sofa and put her arms out to hold Mabel. She wouldn't let anybody else have her, which is quite sweet. She really, really is so happy."

Proud parents Laura and Kyle with baby Mabel. Images supplied by Carrie Giddings.

Thelma (Nanny Toffee) was born in 1928 and was married to William Kyle, known as Jock

Jock was in the armed forces and his work took the couple abroad for many years, including to Singapore and Germany.

But the pair – who had six children – eventually settled back in Biggleswade, and although Thelma is widowed, she still lives independently with Carrie's uncle.

Carrie added: "She bought a beauitful Christmas tree and decorated it herself. She's an amazing, amazing woman and we all love her dearly."

Thelma celebrated Christmas with her daughters, Julie and Kim, while baby Mabel, Laura and Kyle spent the day with Laura's sister – who also has a new baby.

Meanwhile, Carrie celebrated Christmas with her partner Samuel Giddings, 51, and their children, Loui, 14, and Bonnie, 11 – who is "beside herself" with excitement over baby Mabel's arrival.

"She says I'm going to be the best, best auntie in the history of aunties," smiled Carrie. "She wants Mabel to come on holiday with us and all sorts."

Meanwhile, Sam's son, Charley Giddings, 24, came all the way from Gold Coast, Australia to meet his new niece and will head back to live down under for two years. The family wish him all the luck in the world.

"It's all happy, happy times," concluded Carrie.

