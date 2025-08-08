Biggleswade FC named in Non-League Heroes hospitality awards

Biggleswade FC was shortlisted for a prestigious award celebrating the best in hospitality and premium experiences.

The club, founded in 2016, scored highly as contenders for Non-League Heroes in the sports and entertainment hospitality sector of the national competition.

The Padded Seat, the go-to platform for independent hospitality reviews, visited the club in September 2024 and were impressed with the community feel from the minute they arrived.

This earned the club the number three spot in the Non-League Heroes category. Currently based at The Eyrie in Bedford, the club has been campaigning for a new home to return to the town.

The Padded Seat Awards 2025 revealed Biggleswade FC among the best, with the shortlist being revealed as part of the newest industry awards.

The awards are gaining recognition for promoting the very best and hard-working members of the hospitality industry, whether at grassroots level or global tournaments.

"We wanted to celebrate the venues that genuinely delivered - whether that's through amazing service, unique ideas or features, or just getting the fundamentals absolutely spot-on," said Kyle Mattison, Founder of The Padded Seat.

"This is a proud moment for the club and testament to the hard work of its staff.”

Each nomination was judged in four key categories including:

> Staff & Service

> Food & Drink

> VIP Features

> Value for Money.

First place in the Non-league shortlist went to Broxburn Athletic with Westbury Utd coming in second place.

Biggleswade FC are currently members of the Southern League Division One Central and groundshare at Bedford Town's Eyrie ground in Cardington.

