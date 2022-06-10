Biggleswade Good Neighbours receives Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

The accolade will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at a ceremony on July 11, as it honours the "outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities".

During the pandemic, the team fetched shopping, prescription medication and collections from food banks for those unable to leave their homes, while it also offered clients the opportunity to be telephoned by one of its members.

John Robertson, chair of BGN, said: "In the words of one of our volunteers we are 'absolutely delighted'.

Members of BGN litter picking. Photo: BGN.

"It's a great honour and is recognition of the amazing work so many volunteers do within our community and celebrates people helping each another."

BGN started in its present form around eight years ago when Mike Fayers, of the Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC), encouraged a small group of people to restart the scheme, which had lapsed.

Before the pandemic, its usual jobs included gardening, shopping, or DIY - "anything you would do for your next door neighbour".

Now, post-lockdown, shopping and prescription collections have continued, and many of the phone befrienders still ring their clients, "more than two years after starting to do so".

Volunteer Andy Cowley from Upper Caldecote with John Robertson (right). Photo: BGN.

John added: "We can now offer in-person befriending again too, along with other jobs which involve visiting clients' homes."

John told the Chronicle that the gratitude expressed by clients during the lockdowns “was tremendous”, and hopes that the accolade recognises “the hard work put in by so many volunteer groups like ours throughout the county”.

On the challenges they faced during 2020, he added: “We more than doubled our number of clients in a matter of a few weeks, but also doubled our volunteers as many people had more free time being on furlough.

"This was great, but presented all sorts if administrative challenges. We had to learn to do things on a scale we had never experienced before and in ways that were Covid-safe.”

John wishes to thank his "fantastic team volunteers", BRCC, Central Bedfordshire Council, Biggleswade Town Council, local pharmacies and food banks, the fire station, Café Mocha, and "most importantly the phoneholders, around whom everything revolves".