Biggleswade marks 80th anniversary of VE Day - but there are more celebrations to come

Wreath laying for VE Day

Biggleswade turned out to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a service at the town’s war memorial.

The service to marke Victory in Europe Day honoured the courage, sacrifice, and service of those involved in the Second World War.

The town council said: “The service was well attended by members of the public, local organisations, and veterans’ representatives. It was officiated by Rev. Liz Oglesby-Elong, with readings delivered by councillor Jonathan Woodhead and Rev Martin Caesar.

“The Last Post was played by a member of the Biggleswade Sea Cadets. The Mayor of Biggleswade laid a wreath on behalf of the town council, alongside the chairman of the Biggleswade Branch of the Royal Artillery Association, who also laid a wreath in remembrance.

VE Day 80 in Biggleswade

“This reflective and respectful gathering served as a poignant reminder of the strength and unity shown during a defining moment in history. The town council extends its thanks to all who attended and took part in the ceremony.”

There will be more celebrations at a Victory Day event in Biggleswade Market Square from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday, July 5. The event will mark the joint 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day.