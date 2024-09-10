Biggleswade named 'Best Place to Live in Bedfordshire' by Muddy Stilettos poll

Biggleswade has been crowned the Best Place to Live in Bedfordshire 2024. Images: poster - Muddy Stilettos; aircraft - The Shuttleworth Trust; town centre - Tony Margiocchi.

Luxury lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has crowned Biggleswade as the ‘Best Place to Live in Bedfordshire’.

The company asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2024 using its Top 260 Places to Live guide.

In a regional vote across 29 counties, Biggleswade topped the poll of 10 potential candidates in Bedfordshire.

A Muddy Stilettos spokeswoman, said: "The town of Biggleswade won top spot thanks to being an attractive market town, with good proximity to both London and Cambridge and great local attractions from the Shuttleworth Estate’s vintage aircraft collection to Herrings Green Activity Farm and Jordans Mill.

"With a clutch of outstanding independent schools nearby (Polam School, St Francis’ College, St Christoper) along with outstanding state primary and secondary/grammar schools, Biggleswade is a great location for families. The average house price is a reasonable £340,522 (over the past year), making it a great choice for those looking to get on the property ladder."

Voting took place between July 30 – August 15, and readers were given one vote each.

The spokeswoman added: "The Best Place to Live lists provided information on everything from eating out and best schools to the commute and local arts/culture, but the final decision came from the readers’ own personal experience.

"The results revealed passion for each town or village’s sense of community, quality of access to schools, restaurants, shops and culture."

The Muddy Stilettos Top 10 most popular cities, towns and villages in Bedfordshire for 2024 were:

1. Biggleswade

2. Ampthill

3. Bedford

4. Leighton Buzzard

5. Turvey

6. Woburn

7. Barton-le-Clay

8. Shefford

9. Studham

10. Potton.