Biggleswade Rugby Club and local schools have rallied together to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Kindhearted school communities have been supporting an appeal from The Need Project, while Biggleswade Rugby Club is helping an appeal based in London, both of which will see lorry loads of deliveries sent to Poland to help refugees.

Rugby club member Kieren Exley informally asked teammates and friends in the community for donations of children’s clothing, adults clothing, diapers, baby supplies and sanitary products, with club members providing him with numerous bags of supplies.

The donation drive at the White Eagle, Clapham.

Kieran then gifted the donations to the White Eagle Club, Clapham, which has been co-ordinating a response with the Polish community to help families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Kieren, 27, said: “The scale of the engagement and kindness from all those who came forward to donate is clear.

“Biggleswade RUFC and the local community took their opportunity to act and know that their donations will go a long way to help those who have lost so much.

"I'm a huge advocate for action even if it's just something small - it's better than doing nothing.

"The rugby club completely took it and ran with it."

Kieren drove from London to Biggleswade to collect the donations on March 3, and transported them down to Clapham to be driven to Poland.

The former Biggleswade resident was inspired to help because he has a Polish friend, and was told about the actions of the White Eagle Club, and the kindness of people in Poland.

The donation drive at Pix Brook Academy.

He told the Chronicle: "It's really shocking what is going on, but this is a positive twist on something extremely negative.

"There was a quote I read, explaining that people are looking for refugee camps in Poland, but they aren't finding any, because the Polish community are taking Ukrainians into their homes.

"I've read stories like that across the board."

Kieren highlighted that individuals have been incredibly generous, as well as Biggleswade businesses.

Pix Brook Principal Steve Adams stands next to a van full of donations.

He would also like to say thank you to everyone who supported the Biggleswade Rugby Club appeal.

He concluded: "It's real community spirit, which is embodied in what Biggleswade Rugby Club does.

"It's ability to act towards social causes is fantastic and brings a special feel to the club."

Thanking the volunteers in Clapham, he added: "What the White Eagle Club has achieved is astonishing".

Meanwhile, Pix Brook Academy, Stotfold, has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of its school community after launching an urgent appeal to help the people of Ukraine.

The academy, part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, joined forces with Stotfold-based charity The Need Project to collect essential items, such as clothes, toiletries and children’s toys.

Pix Brook pupils proudly stand next to items donated by the school community.

Cultivo Lounge, Pix Brook Academy, Etonbury Academy, Henlow Church of England Academy and Hartsfield JMI School also took part in The Need Project's donation drive.

Principal of Pix Brook Academy, Steve Adams, said: “It is truly remarkable to see such generosity from the Pix Brook community. Parents have gone above and beyond in their response to the appeal to help.

“What started as a simple question in school about what we might do has culminated in support from The Need Project and an overwhelming desire from our community to try to support the people of Ukraine.”

By Monday morning (March 7), the school hall was filled with cardboard boxes and carrier bags crammed with donations – ready for a lunchtime pick-up by charity volunteers.

The items will now be taken over to Poland by lorry, to help refugees who have crossed the border into that country to escape the war.

More than two million people have so far fled their homes in Ukraine for neighbouring countries as the Russian invasion intensifies.

Posting on Facebook, The Need Project stated: "Thank you so much to every single person who donated to our Ukrainian appeal.

"We are very grateful and were overwhelmed by your donations - seven van loads were collected!

"Everything has gone out to Poland via three different routes. Special thanks to Cultivo Lounge, Pix Brook Academy, Etonbury Academy, Henlow Church of England Academy and Hartsfield JMI School for their invaluable support.

"We’re not collecting anything else now so that we can concentrate on tackling food poverty in Central Bedfordshire but will keep our options open for the future, so watch this space."

> Biggleswade Rugby Club will still be accepting donations for the next fortnight. The club, on Langford Road, is open on weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings.