Biggleswade's top commuter town title is 'great boost'

The naming of Biggleswade this week as the best London commuter town has been hailed as a great accolade by the town’s mayor.

With more people seeking a move away from the capital for lower average house prices and a different lifestyle, property advisory company CBRE gathered research about 150 commuter towns.

Biggleswade topped the list for best value or most undervalued, commuter town

After looking at the average property price, rail season ticket cost and typical travel time to London, they revealed that Biggleswade topped the list for ‘best value’ or most undervalued, commuter town. Sandy also made the top 10, placed eighth.

Biggleswade is just 44 minutes on the train to St Pancras in London, the average season ticket costs £4,792, and the average house price is £300,903. In Sandy, the average house price is £285,709, the annual train season ticket price is £4,972 and it takes 48 minutes to travel to London.

Biggleswade Mayor, Cllr Madeline Russell, was delighted with the news. She said: “I think it is a great accolade for the town to be named as a top commuter town.

“We have seen a huge increase in population and that will continue to increase, and we need to integrate everyone into the community.

“A slight downside is that there will definitely be more houses, which will highlight the lack of infrastructure in the town.

“We are hoping to get funding to improve the infrastructure, when that comes through we will be in a position to make improvements and support the growth of our population.”

Inskip & Davie estate agents in Sandy welcomed the news and said it is great for the town.

Daniel Davie said: “It is a fantastic boost for the local housing market.

“We have always been aware of our standing in the commuter belt and we always promote the exceptional value for money Biggleswade and Sandy offer compared to just a few miles further south.

“The accolade will only have a positive effect, it is great for the town and the surrounding villages, everyone is a winner!”

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “Our market towns, like Biggleswade, have always had a high proportion of commuters.

“Our proximity to London and great access to the countryside, leisure and retail amenities makes our area a great place to live.

“It is a common assumption that commuters don’t spend their time or money in the areas they live, but this isn’t necessarily true.

“Biggleswade is a vibrant and thriving town with great facilities including leisure and shops. The success of the A1 retail park and the Stratton Business Park, alongside the growing food and drink businesses in the town indicate that Biggleswade is far more than a dormitory town for commuters.”

