Jenson Holt, seven, recently ran over three miles from his home in Biggleswade to his grandmother's house in Langford, raising an impressive £500 for the cause.

The mini athlete was treated to an ice-cream at the finish line, and even managed to complete his challenge despite an injury along the way.

Jenson's mum, Kay Anderson, 29, said: "We'd been talking about the war and he'd heard about it on the news and he was asking questions.

Jenson during his run, and right, celebrating his achievement with an ice cream.

"He has a laptop that he uses for schoolwork and I saw that he had Googled 'how to help Ukraine'.

"He hates to see anybody suffer; even if he has something, but his brother's been naughty, he will share it.

"He would give anyone his last Rolo!"

Kay then sat Jenson down to discuss fundraising ideas, and since both she and partner Danny Wilson, 31, are keen runners, the activity seemed like the perfect challenge.

Jenson gives a thumbs up during his run!

The family also got to spend quality time together, while grandad and grandma 'Mema' Jane Anderson, looked after his little brother, Roux, six.

Jenson told the Chronicle: "I wanted to help Ukraine because they are at war and I don't want them to lose.

"I enjoyed it because I was raising money and I was really happy.

"Thank you to everyone who donated."

Jenson hurt his ankle just half an hour in, but was an "absolute trooper" and completed the challenge in 58 minutes.

Kay added: "We were over the moon and so incredibly proud of him. It's spurred him on to do more things in the future and also inspired someone in his class."

Jenson attends Biggleswade Academy who created a new school award to celebrate his community spirit.

The family would also like to thank Kay's employer, Bailey's Heating Company for its £100 donation, as well as 'Mega Nan', Jean Anderson, for her support.

Kay said: "She's so proud of him and she was talking about how brilliant he is.

"It tore on his heart strings - especially the children and animals.