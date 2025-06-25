A small business based in Biggleswade has received a national award in recognition of its exporting success.

Jenolite UK Limited, based on Albone Way in the town, won in the Retail and Consumer Goods category at this year’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards, which celebrates UK-based small businesses that successfully trade internationally.

Formed in 1939, Jenolite UK Limited specialises in rust removal, with its products used on world-famous landmarks including Big Ben in London and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Jenolite’s products have been used in various industries including the automotive and marine sectors, agriculture, security and fencing, as well as in households.

Over the past five years the company’s sales have increased from £250,000 in 2019 to £7.6 million last year, with exports to more than 50 markets including the European Union, United States and Japan a major factor in this growth.

Speaking about Jenolite’s win, its chief executive Neil Wildon said: “It’s fantastic to win this award from the Department for Business and Trade.

“It demonstrates the strength of our position in the market and acknowledges the global appetite for the services we offer.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our products and excellent customer service, our exporting success so far has been down to maintaining this across multiple markets.

“In the coming months, we are looking forward to continuing our growth in the EU and the US, and by 2026 our plan is to expand into every major continent.”

As one of 12 winners at the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards Jenolite UK Limited will receive a special promotional package, a working capital masterclass with Lloyds Bank, an invitation to the winners reception in London, professional photography of their business, promotion on the Department for Business and Trade’s own channels, and a digital badge, certificate and trophy.

