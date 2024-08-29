Biggleswade Town FC goes back in time to celebrate 150 years of footballing history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade Town FC and the History Society joined forces to celebrate 150 years of the town’s footballing achievements.

The club kick-started life in 1874 at an inaugural meeting held at the Swan Inn – making it among the oldest clubs in the UK.

In the July event, key players from the clubs past were invited to mark the anniversary milestone while an exhibition, thanks to Biggleswade History Society, displayed photographs, news clippings, kits and programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the players was former club member JJ Lacey, who was crowned the top scorer in last year’s FA Cup. He brought along his Golden Ball Trophy for fans to view.

The 1887 squad.

A spokesperson said: “It’s not every year you see one of your own win such a prestigious trophy. Another proud moment for the club and it couldn’t have gone to a nicer guy.”

Professional footballer and former Biggleswade Town player Inih Effiong also joined the celebration.

To further mark the occasion the club has a special 150 year football shirt on sale for fans to buy and hopes to have a replica of the shirt worn back in the day to display in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be adding stories in its matchday programmes beginning with the club’s formation back in , with an article from the local newspaper.

JJ Lacey showcased his Golden Ball FA Cup trophy.

During its inaugural meeting in 1874, the newly formed club adopted association rules and introduced a subscription fee of five shillings (25p) for honorary members and three shillings and sixpence (17p) for players.

An anonymous donor gave them the goal posts, footballs and flags.

Its first match was held two days later on the Common.

As for its future, the spokesperson added: “We strive to continue to provide an excellent independent facility for the youth of Biggleswade to enjoy playing football and perhaps even go on to live their dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional footballer and former Biggleswade Town player Inih Effiong joined the celebrations with his family.

“Our men’s 1st team were promoted this year and now play at ‘step 3’. Bedford Town are in the same league but other than them and Luton Town of course, all other Bedfordshire teams are in lower leagues.

“Our aim is to keep progressing so we can do our ancestors and the people of Biggleswade proud.”