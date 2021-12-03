Biggleswade Trio set to leap from a plane dressed as Santa to raise money for charity

A brave trio of support workers will be taking to the skies dressed as Santa this weekend for a charity skydive in aid of a learning disability charity.

The feat will see them freefalling for around 50 seconds from a height of 10,000ft - reaching speeds of up to 120mph.

Hayley Spoor, 35, Sharon Moansmith, 50, and Jamie Sefton, 33 are taking the plunge on Saturday (December 4) to raise cash for Hft.

Hayley Spoor

The Biggleswade-based co-workers will travel to Brigg airfield in Hibaldstow for the jump.

Hayley said: “The past year has been so challenging for the health and social care sector. I felt that we needed something positive to look forward to.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s great that I can do it with friends while raising money for the people we support. They are so excited about our jump and they have been asking lots of questions about it.”

The colleagues, who have been working at Hft for a combined seven and a half years, all agreed that seeing how difficult life was for the people they support during the pandemic, was a big motivator to undertake this challenge.

Sharon Moansmith

They cited lack of social activities, being unable to see family and friends, and disruption of daily routines as some of the main challenges faced by people with learning disabilities during lockdowns.

In a break from the norm, the colleagues and friends will now be supporting one another as they anticipate some pre-jump jitters on the day.

Jamie confessed: “I think it will be an amazing experience, but I may be a bag of nerves on the day!”

Sharon added: “This is something I’ve always considered but I’ve never felt brave enough. When I heard about the Santa Skydive I thought – it’s now or never!”

The trio will be among several skydivers taking part in Hft’s Santa Skydive around the country this weekend, with jumps taking place in Brackley, Nottingham and Salisbury to raise money for the charity which supports adults with learning disabilities.

Hft’s Sporting and Challenge Events Manager Emma MacDonald said: “We’re thrilled that Sharon, Hayley and Jamie have chosen to take the plunge for Hft. This challenge promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity with all the money raised being used to support people with learning disabilities to live the best life possible.”