Biggleswade's Adopt a Street scheme on mission to save future generations from plastic impact

Founder Susana Rice launched the initiative in January which sees volunteers choose a road and regularly litter pick the area.

After a successful start, Susana now hopes to spread the word about the group and encourage new members to join.

She told the Chronicle: "I have been litter picking around the area for about four or five years now, because my son used to play a lot in Kitelands Park and we'd see so much rubbish and glass.

Left image: Adopt a Street members with Susana (far right). Right image: Volunteers from Penrose Court litter picking.

"I started looking further into the impact on the environment; we're poisoning ourselves and our children by allowing litter to be everywhere.

"It's infiltrating the soil, it gets into the food chain - animals and people alike - and because of that we can't just leave this stuff."

The scheme already has over 160 members that range from young school children to residents of Penrose Court Care Home, with 112 streets, parks and alleyways adopted.

Susana, 45, said: “It’s entirely up to each person how often they pick litter in their ‘adopted' street. It could be once a week or daily if you have time. Every little helps.”

The team, along with Plastic Free Biggleswade, recently took part in Great British Spring Clean (March 25 – April 10) by organising a riverside tidy up.

Susana added: "It was really positive. We collected 27 kilos of waste."

The scheme also has the support of both Biggleswade Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council, with Cllr Hayley Whitaker and Cllr Mark Foster both awarding community grants to the scheme to help provide equipment including litter pickers, cut resistant gloves, bag hoops, and hi-vis vests.

The Town Council has offered its support, too, by helping to administer funds and purchase the items.

Volunteers are encouraged to collect litter in reusable bags-for-life, and empty their contents into public bins.