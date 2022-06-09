Biggleswade's Platinum Jubilee celebrations were 'a weekend to remember'

The town joined nations across the commonwealth in lighting a beacon for Her Majesty on June 2, before holding Biggleswade's "biggest ever street party" on June 5.

Crowds flocked to celebrate the monarch's 70-year reign, and even a spot of wet weather couldn't dampen spirits.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "Our Jubilee weekend was certainly one to remember. Thank you to all those that came down to the Square and joined in with the festivities, supporting local businesses and musicians, and creating a brilliant atmosphere.

Jubilee celebrations in Biggleswade. Photo: Councillor Mark Knight.

"With the sun shining late into the evening and a brilliant turnout from residents, it was a jubilant occasion for all.

"David Foster played a number of great covers, kicking off the event with a bang, followed by some fantastic performances from the Biggleswade Sea Cadets and Phoenix Chorus.

"Cllr Grant Fage, Mayor of Biggleswade, then gave a short speech before counting down with the crowd to the lighting of the beacon.

"Whilst the impressive flame then continued to burn, the crowd alongside Phoenix Chorus, performed a booming rendition of the national anthem to conclude a wonderful affair."

Jubilee celebrations in Biggleswade. Photo: Councillor Mark Knight.

There were also a number of street parties in the town, while families also ventured into its centre for the celebrations on Sunday.

The spokesman said: "Whilst the weather was wet, it certainly didn’t dampen the spirit of those that joined in the fun, nor did it dampen the flame of the beacon once lit.

"It was another thoroughly enjoyable event, especially for the children when the straw bales were delivered.

Jubilee celebrations in Biggleswade. Photo: Councillor Mark Knight.

"Another great series of performances were put on once again by London Road Studios that kept the spirit of the celebrations alive through the wind and rain.

"Cllr Grant Fage provided another excellent speech, along with some amusing improvisation whilst dealing with some ‘technical difficulties’ lighting the beacon once more."

Biggleswade Town Council thanks all those in attendance, as well as London Road Studios plus acts, Huxley Electrical, Stratton House, Biggleswade History Society, Dee Dees, Drink, Kirsty’s Cakes, Jamie Harris’ Funfair, St John’s Ambulance, Sweet Alley, Ami Howard, UK Ambulance Transport, Arena Security, Stagecoach Performing Arts, Phoenix Chorus, Biggleswade Sea Cadets, Age UK, Gunns Bakery, Chilli Pilates, and Surfin Café.