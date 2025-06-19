Blunham set to rock on hottest day of the year
Blunham Rocks is set to take place at Blunham Playing Fields on Saturday, June 21 between 1pm and 11pm, on a day when temperatures in the area are expected to reach around 30C.
Five bands have been announced on the line-up for the festival, with covers band Five Five Six kicking off the performances at 1.15pm.
They are followed by funk and soul band Kaleidos at 3.30pm, before two tribute bands take to the stage.
Take This, a tribute band to Take That are playing at 5.45pm with Echoes of Fleetwood Mac performing at 8pm.
DJ Dave Bergin rounds off the evening by leading a journey through 90s dance music from 10pm.
Other entertainment is set to include comedy performances, inflatables and fun fair rides, sporting activities, helium balloons and a glitter station.
There will also be a range of food and drink options available throughout the day including a burgers and noodles stand, a baked potato outlet and a fish and chip van.
Tickets are available from £16.96 through Blunham Rocks’ Eventbrite page.