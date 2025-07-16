Body found in search for missing man from Shefford

Officers searching for a missing man from Shefford have discovered a body in woodland near the River Ivel in Shefford.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal identification has yet to take place, however Police believe it to be Richard, who was reported as missing. However, Richard’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Inspector Liz O’Brien, from the force's missing persons team, said, “Our thoughts are with Richard’s family and friends at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and the work of the Midshires Search and Rescue team for their assistance.”