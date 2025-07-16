Body found in search for missing man from Shefford

By Olga Norford
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
Officers searching for a missing man from Shefford have discovered a body in woodland near the River Ivel in Shefford.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however Police believe it to be Richard, who was reported as missing. However, Richard’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Inspector Liz O’Brien, from the force's missing persons team, said, “Our thoughts are with Richard’s family and friends at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and the work of the Midshires Search and Rescue team for their assistance.”

