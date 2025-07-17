Boost for Biggleswade town centre thanks to share of £3million funding pot

Biggleswade has been able to share in a £3million funding pot which is supporting projects in towns and communities across Central Beds.

The money has been used to install new tourist signage across the town to help visitors navigate attractions and support things to do in Biggleswade.

The funding, made available by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), has also enabled Biggleswade Town Council to carry out much-needed renovations to the public toilets in Century House located on Market Place. In addition the casb has helped the town council host a series of events in the town centre including the successful Wadefest, Biggleswade's very first multi-venue music festival held in March.

The successful event, held primarily at the The BIGG Theatre Auditorium, featured more than 50 local soloists, duos and bands playing across five different venues in what is hoped will become the first of an annual tradition and add to other major annual events including Biggleswade Carnival and Biggleswade Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Biggleswade mayor Jonathan Woodhead, said: “We always welcome any additional funding that benefits community projects but we need to make sure that any money is spent effectively and wisely. The funding has helped support several initiatives such as the Wadefest festival which brought together the whole town and went down well. It also supported the Jones 5k run so it has been really helpful.”

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed funding of more than £3million had been invested to help support local communities, businesses and skills development.

The aim of the government-backed initiative is designed to boost local pride, improve life chances and drive economic growth with funding in Central Bedfordshire ‘already making a real difference’.

A spokesperson said: “As the lead authority, the council has worked hard to ensure every pound of funding is put to good use, supporting projects that matter to residents and helping our towns and villages thrive.

“In the past year alone, £3.3 million was invested in projects tailored to local needs.”

Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for the UKSPF at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Securing every penny of available funding is vital to help our communities flourish. Thanks to the UKSPF, we’ve been able to support town centre improvements, community projects, and training opportunities that are already having a positive impact on people’s lives.

“It’s been a brilliant year- and we’re not stopping here. We’re continuing to work hard to bring even more investment into Central Bedfordshire in the year ahead. Watch this space!”

