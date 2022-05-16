Bring us your firearms urge Beds police as amnesty aims to take guns off the streets

Bedfordshire police have a firearms amnesty in place until May 29

During the campaign, which runs until Sunday, May 29, people can surrender any unlicensed or unwanted firearms and ammunition to the police by calling 101 to organise an appointment.

People will not face prosecution for possession of the weapon at the point of surrender – and can also remain anonymous.

But it’s not a get out of jail free card – as weapons that police link to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

Superintendent Mike Todd said: “Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. Some are held legally and are no longer required.