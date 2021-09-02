Cafe2U_Biggleswade mobile coffee shop launches on Monday

A new mobile coffee shop is about to hit the road in Biggleswade, as customers can order a delicious beverage right on their doorstep.

‘Cafe2U_Biggleswade’, run by Bernard Sullivan, can drive to places of work, warehouses, parties, fetes and fayres, and even to your house in order to provide a hot drink and a sandwich.

You can book Bernard’s Cafe2U van for your office or event, or if you’re a busy individual on the go, you can take a look at the Cafe2U app and see if the van is nearby and can drive to your house.

Bernard with his Cafe2U_Biggleswade van.

Bernard, who was recently made redundant from his job at a London Asda store, said: “Cafe2U_Biggleswade is a new start up business via a franchise serving premium barista coffee available to serve at home, at work, and for events. We’re fully mobile!

“I’d worked in retail since I was 15 and I thought, why don’t I take a break? But I would miss people and didn’t want to sit at home doing nothing, so I decided to become self-employed.

“My background is customer service so it will be nice to be out and about meeting people again.”

Cafe2U_Biggleswade serves expressed coffee, hot chocolates (with seasonal syrups), special teas, and hot and cold snacks including sandwiches.

To practice his serving skills, Bernard offered his services for free to the nurses and volunteers at Biggleswade Community Hospital as they held a farewell barbecue to celebrate the achievements of their vaccination centre.

He added: “I had Covid just before Christmas and was hospitalised on the 29th [December] due to blood clots. Then I was hospitalised again in January with breathing difficulties.

“I wanted to try and raise awareness for the NHS. They are a great bunch of people and Biggleswade Community Hospital is where I got my jabs from.”

Cafe2U_Biggleswade covers the town and neighbouring communities, including Baldock, Letchworth, Arlesey, Ashwell, Stotfold, Shefford, Chicksands, Shillington and Henlow.

Bernard, from Sandy, added: “It’s a great opportunity to invest in my own business. It’s totally lifechanging.”

Bernard's van will launch on Monday, September 6.

Instagram:@ cafe2ubiggleswade