Learn to play football, make new friends and have fun

As England’s lionesses roar on their way to Euro 2025, a Sandy football club is looking for its own cubs to step forward.

Sandy FC is struggling to get its girls under 12/13 side off the ground after a rule change meant teams need 11 players, and is appealing to more youngsters to don football boots and have a go.

A spokesman for the club said: “This is the ideal for passionate girls who just want to play the beautiful game without the pressure of trials or worrying about being good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe every girl deserves the chance to learn, improve and thrive in a positive environment.”

The club offers weekly training sessions at facilities in Biggleswade and to encourage girls to get involved, the first six training sessions are free. The weekly sessions focus on skills development and teamwork.

The spokesman added: “It’s a safe and inclusive space where girls can learn, grow and make lifelong friends through football.”

To find out more contact Carl on whats app 07831095864 or email [email protected]