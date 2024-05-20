Call is out for lioness ‘cubs’ to lead Sandy football team to glory
Sandy FC is struggling to get its girls under 12/13 side off the ground after a rule change meant teams need 11 players, and is appealing to more youngsters to don football boots and have a go.
A spokesman for the club said: “This is the ideal for passionate girls who just want to play the beautiful game without the pressure of trials or worrying about being good enough.
"We believe every girl deserves the chance to learn, improve and thrive in a positive environment.”
The club offers weekly training sessions at facilities in Biggleswade and to encourage girls to get involved, the first six training sessions are free. The weekly sessions focus on skills development and teamwork.
The spokesman added: “It’s a safe and inclusive space where girls can learn, grow and make lifelong friends through football.”
To find out more contact Carl on whats app 07831095864 or email [email protected]