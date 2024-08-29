Celebrate 150 years of Biggleswade Fire Station at open day this Sunday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Biggleswade Fire Station is celebrating its 150th anniversary this Sunday (September 1).
People are invited to come along to the station on Chestnut Avenue for family fun and to learn about its 15 decades of history.
The open day will be held from 10am until 2pm.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: “It should be a great event!”
Fore more information about the fire station, opportunities, events, and campaigns, you can visit its Facebook page or the fire service wesbite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.