Central Bedfordshire Council fines two people over council tax benefit fraud

Two people have been fined after admitting fraudulently claiming Council Tax Support for years while they were working.

Shaun Emery, 46, of Hitchin Street, Biggleswade, started to claim the benefit in March 2014 on the basis he had no earnings but an investigation by Central Bedfordshire Council’s fraud team discovered he was in work the following month.

He has to re-pay £3,131.66 for the discount he received, and Luton Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay costs of £564, a victim surcharge of £44 and fined him £442.

Lynne Morris, 51, of Spoondell, Dunstable started claiming in December 2016 although the council fraud team found she too had also been working.

She has to pay back the council £3,118.96 as well as pay costs of £470, a victim surcharge of £39 and a fine of £390 imposed at the same hearing.

Cllr Richard Wenham, deputy leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Council tax fraud is a very serious matter and those who are tempted to try and cheat the system should be reminded that we will investigate and pursue thoroughly all instances of wrongdoing.

“People like this, who try to fraudulently abuse the system for their own financial gain are putting their own greed ahead of the needs of vulnerable people.”