Central Bedfordshire named the best place to raise children in the East of England

New research has revealed that Central Bedfordshire is the best place in the East of England for young families to live in order to secure a good education for their children.

The study, conducted by Oxford Home Schooling, ranked local authorities on a number of key factors, the percentage of schools that are rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, the percentage of school places available and the affordability of housing, based on average wages and property prices.

Central Bedfordshire had the best average in the East of England across all of the factors, this is largely due to its percentage of available student places (17%), and high Ofsted ratings, with 87% of schools rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’.

Dr Nick Smith, principal at Oxford Home Schooling, said: “All parents want the best education for their children and many will go to extreme lengths to get them into certain schools.

“This may involve moving house to be within certain catchment areas. For those considering such action, our research has highlighted the local authorities which offer quality education in areas where houses are most affordable.”

Across the country, around three-quarters (74%) of schools are considered ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, while just 6% of school places are not applied for. In one in five (20%) local authorities, schools are oversubscribed, with applicants outnumbering the places available.

Regarding the affordability of housing, the average wage in England (£30,000) represents 13% of the typical property value (£281,000).

North Lincolnshire came out on top across the country, scoring highly across all categories.

