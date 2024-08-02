Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity golf day honoured two men who died from a brain tumours – including the Stotfold brother of an Olympic star – and has helped to raise over £1k online.

Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club hosted the event on Saturday (July 27) in memory of two friends, including former club shop staff member Alex Pendleton - twin of Olympic medallist Victoria Pendleton.

And Victoria delayed her Paris 2024 Olympics broadcasting commitments to be at the golf day – while sister-in-law Sarah was hand delivering refreshments to thirsty golfers on the course.

The fundraiser was organised by men’s captain, Les Ward, 67, from Baldock, who selected the charity after losing Alex, and another good friend, Abelardo ‘Abe’ Megias Hernandez, to the disease.

Alex (left) and Abe. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

Les’ wife, Pat, 70, worked at Design & Creative Services where Alex was a graphic designer. She said: “Alex was extremely personable, great with people and well liked around the office when we worked together at dcs and once again when he joined the golf club as a member of staff. We were shocked to learn research into the disease receives such little research funding from the government.”

Alex died of a glioblastoma (GBM) in June 2023, following slurred speech and severe confusion. He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy, followed by 17 months of various chemotherapy drugs, however his cancer was too aggressive. He is survived by loving wife, Sarah, 34.

Around the same time, Les’ best friend lost his brother-in-law, Abelardo ‘Abe’ Megias Hernandez to the disease.

Describing the stories as "tragic", Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. We must have robust research funding in place if we are to find kinder treatments."

The day finished with a two-course lunch, raffle and open auction, plus a prize for the top three teams.

Pat said: “It’s the men’s section captain’s most important day of the year. We are taking our job in raising awareness and funds for the brain tumour community seriously. More needs to be done to help improve the outcomes for people who are diagnosed, and their family members.”

Charlie added: "We can’t do this alone, it’s with the support of Les, Pat and all at Chesfield Golf Club that will help us towards our vision of finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

Chesfield golf club and its members have already raised more than £2,300 for the charity in total during the year-long partnership which runs until December. The JustGiving page now stands at £1,330 – and you can still donate online.

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.