A charity set up in memory of Biggleswade resident Angela Butcher, who died of small cell ovarian cancer in 2013, has raised £250,000

A charity set up in memory of a Biggleswade woman who died at the age of 30 from a rare cancer has marked raising £250,000.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eve Appeal was set up in 2013 in memory of Angela Butcher, who was diagnosed with small cell ovarian cancer, a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer, at the age of 30.

Angela died from the illness in January 2013, with a fund in her memory reaching the milestone of £30,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was soon quadrupled to £120,000 which led to a five-year research programme into the illness being secured.

In 2021, five-year statutory funding was secured for the research, to be headed up by a team based at the McGill University in Canada, which funds research through until the end of 2027.

The growth of the fund has enabled research to start into other gynae cancers, as well as rare mucinous ovarian cancer and vulval cancer.

Mum Linda Butcher said: “None of this would have been possible without the generosity of the whole community and beyond and we are so grateful for all the support to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major milestone in the project came when an SCCOHT and SMARCA4 registry and biobank – a global hub for data and biological samples – was created.

The resource now helps researchers across the world understand small cell ovarian cancer, improve diagnosis and work towards treatment options.

Dr William Foulkes from McGill University said: “The support from Angela’s Fund has been absolutely transformative.

“What began as a small-scale effort entirely supported by The Eve Appeal has become an international research collaboration - and that would not have happened without the commitment, passion and fundraising of the Butcher family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to their incredible efforts, we’ve been able to deepen our understanding of small cell ovarian cancer, organise an international meeting held in Montreal in May this year and most importantly, give families around the world real answers and real hope.

“Angela’s legacy will live on in every research advance we have made and will make in the future."

Angela’s Fund continues to go strong with her family and other supporters holding regular fundraisers including organised events, 5p handovers, run raffles and weekly lotteries.

Earlier this year the Butcher family were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of their support for the Eve Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eve Appeal’s chief executive Athena Lamnisos said: “Angela’s Fund is everything that The Eve Appeal is about - love, determination, and creating something positive out of something devastating.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Linda, Mike and Mark for over ten years, and in that time, I’ve seen the incredible impact they’ve made - not just in raising funds, but in driving research forward and making real change happen.

“Angela wanted hope for others, and that’s exactly what her family and community have delivered. We are so proud to stand alongside them.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.