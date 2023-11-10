Check the latest scores on the doors for food hygiene in Central Beds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four scored a five – the top award.
They are the Sandy Youth Club in Park Road; Arlesey Youth Club in High Street; Biggleswade Youth Club in Mead End and Langford Football Club at Forde Park.
Cranfield Students’ Association at Cranfield University was rated four.
Three restaurants topped the score board with a five.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two are in Dunstable – Anarkali Restaurant in High Street South and King Kebab in Houghton Parade – and the third is
Shefford Tandoori in Shefford High Street.
The Old Oak in Arlesey also scored five.
Takeaways awarded a five rating are Hong Kong House in Caddington and Amore Pizzeria in Leighton Buzzard.
Foodie Cottage in Apsley Heath scored a three, Atalian Servest Food Company at Panattoni Park in Chalton a four and Yong Hong takeaway in Leighton Buzzard, two.