Christmas capers as Santa and his reindeer visit Biggleswade
Furry friends Tash and Twinkle, along with Father Christmas himself, greeted visitors to the Market Square on December 15.
And the special guests from the North Pole delighted both young and old.
Biggleswade Town Council said: "A great day was had by all. Special thanks to Woodbine Reindeer for bringing these special animals to visit us today – and to Santa for his great enthusiasm and stamina ahead of the holidays!
"Thanks to La Crêpe Franglaise and The Hut for your delicious treats and support."
Surfin Cafe, Market House, posted to social media: "Well done Biggleswade Town Council. Lots of families on the square today.
"Two great events this December and you dodged the weather twice. Great job."
Are you hosting a community Christmas event this December? Why not email [email protected] and tell us more.
