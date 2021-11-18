Christmas mad couple create dazzling display in Broom for St John's Hospice

A magical lights display in the village of Broom looks set to charm families this Christmas and create memories to treasure.

Festive couple Anne and Paul Nicholas are well known in the community for turning their garden into a winter wonderland, and this year is no exception with residents invited to book a visit from December 1.

There'll be sparkling snowmen, radiant reindeer and shining stars, as the couple are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger.

Paul and Anne's lights bring Christmas cheer to the community.

Anne and Paul told the Chronicle: "The decorations vary from year to year depending on our ideas; this year there are a few new items - some we have bought, some we have built.

"I think families enjoy our lights as you become part of it in entering the garden. We also have Santa's Grotto, which is always popular, and we receive good feedback from visitors."

In 2019 the couple's dazzling display raised over £1,000 for the hospice, and they didn't let the pandemic stop them either.

The husband and wife team pulled together a 'Lunatic light Display' with 200,000 lights and social distancing measures in place, generating £4,000 of donations for St John's.

Anne and Paul added: "We have been putting up the lights for many years, but only recently for charity; it is important to us as we are able to raise money for a worthy cause and see people's faces light up when they see the lights.

"We chose Sue Ryder as it is our local hospice that offers so much also many of our friends have had relatives in St John's. We aim to raise as much money as possible, hopefully beating last year's figure."

The lights will be switched on in late November by local celebrity Charles Whitbread, with a small gathering of guests and plenty of mulled wine and nibbles.

The display will be open to the general public from December 1 to December 23 from 5.30 pm until 8.30pm.