Christmas tree festival brings sparkle to Langford church

A three-day Christmas tree festival brought some festive sparkle to a village church.

The festival at St Andrews Parish Church in Langford made a welcome return after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

And Langford Owlets' tree was voted the best decorated - though organisers say it was a very close competition!

Youngsters with their decorated tree

They will hold the St Andrews Festival Cup for a year - before it's handed over to next year's winner.

Around 400 visitors attended the festival to enjoy the 22 decorated trees - six more than the last festival in 2019.

And more than 100 joined in carols with Bedford Brass Band at the end of the festival.

They also enjoyed hot chocolate and mince pies served in the church.

Bedford Brass Band provides the music for some carols

Just some of the decorated trees

There were 22 decorated Christmas trees in the church