Colourful characters pop up in Arlesey as town holds its first Scarecrow Festival

Some unusual visitors have arrived in Arlesey – as the town hosts its first Scarecrow Festival!

The town has seen 22 scarecrows pop up this month as part of the event - and visitors to the festival still have time to vote for their favourites... although voting closes on Saturday (July 24).

Sam Ward, Chair of Arlesey Community Events Group, explained: “This was the first year we’ve organised one – we wanted to do a socially distanced event as we still don’t feel it’s wise to have a large scale event.”

Topham Remembered - by Topham Gardens residents. PIC: Sam Ward

The entries were so creative the judges struggled to choose a single winner – so the award for first place has been split between 1st Lilliput Beavers, created by the 1st Arlesey Beavers, and The Greatest Scarecrow-man, created by Michelle Moore.

There was also a two-way tie for second place, and a three-way tie for third place!

Second place went to Majesty created by the Clarke family and the Drunken Bum at Arlesey Social Club, while third were Going Potty for Brownies created by 1st Arlesey Brownies, Topham remembered and Goodwin remembered.

Sam added: “One of the legacies of the Arlesey Remembers You project was to have all the new build estates in Arlesey named after the Arlesey men who died in WW1.

The Greatest Scarecrow-man - created by Michelle Moore. PIC: Sam Ward

“Goodwin Drive commemorates Private John William Goodwin and Private Rupert Goodwin, Topham Gardens commemorates Company Quartermaster Serjeant Albert Topham, Private Frank Topham, Lance Corporal George Samuel Topham and Private Walter Topham (brother of Frank).

“The residents on these roads wanted to remember these men as part of the scarecrow festival - many of them weren’t aware of the project or the reason for the naming of their roads!

“It’s great that these men are still very much a part of our community 100 years after they gave their lives for our freedom.”

Goodwin Remembered - residents of Goodwin Drive. PIC: Sam Ward