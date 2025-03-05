Come and celebrate World Book Day at Potton Library this Saturday
Families in the Biggleswade area are invited to celebrate World Book Day at Potton Library.
Whilst the international day takes place on March 6, children are invited to Potton Library on Saturday (March 8) for some fun craft activities.
Families can drop in from 10am until 3.30pm and make their own three little pigs finger puppets – and then act out the story for themselves.
