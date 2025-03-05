Come and celebrate World Book Day at Potton Library this Saturday

World Book Day at Potton Library. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Families in the Biggleswade area are invited to celebrate World Book Day at Potton Library.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the international day takes place on March 6, children are invited to Potton Library on Saturday (March 8) for some fun craft activities.

Families can drop in from 10am until 3.30pm and make their own three little pigs finger puppets – and then act out the story for themselves.

Does your school or club have an event planned for World Book Day? Click here to get in touch and tell us more.