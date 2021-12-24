Community Christmas tree outside Shefford care home spreads some festive cheer

Fay Gooch pictured next to the tree

A community Christmas tree set up outside a care home has been spreading some festive cheer.

Fay Gooch, home manager at MHS Oak Manor in Shefford, decided to set up the tree outside the care home - and says members of the community including the local school have added at least 20 baubles to it.

The tree was also recognised by the inspection body for care homes the Care Quality Commission, which lauded the home for its efforts to work with the community.

Members of the community have added decorations to the tree

Fay added: “The tree has been amazing at the home and the response has been very nice.

“The idea came off the back of a call I had and I took it further by engaging the community and it’s going really well.

“The tree will be for relatives and the local community who can hang a small decoration or bauble to remember a loved one this Christmas or just to spread some Christmas cheer.

“I check every morning and see that another bauble has been added.

“We have had family members of residents past and present putting baubles on and for me the best thing was the first bauble was put on by the family members of the first residents to ever stay in MHA Oak Manor.

“Residents look through the windows to see the tree and some have gone out with their visitors and have a look at the tree.

“The tree will stay up until the new year and we are planning on making this a tradition, the baubles from this year will be collected and used again next year.”