Community projects in Biggleswade, Dunton and Shillington given boost thanks to government funding
Hear2Listen Biggleswade has been gifted £32,000 to create a sensory experience thanks to the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).
Meanwhile, Dunton Community Garden Group has been given £4,488.16 for the Dunton Community Garden Access to All project.
And Shillington Memorial Playing Field has received £18,249.28 for a pavilion refurbishment
Councillor Tracey Wye, chair of the UKSPF local partnership group said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the additional projects which have been chosen."
The church, council, and three other Central Bedfordshire groups will benefit – and the money will allow them to "invest further in their facilities, improve access, reduce running costs, and create better spaces for their communities".
The other organisaitons and projects that will benefit include:
> Houghton Regis Baptist Church – £34,661.34 for a premises upgrade
> Kensworth Parish Council – £30,000 for redevelopment of the village's play area
Eleven projects to receive funding were announced earlier this year. The organisations included: Ampthill Baptist Church; Caldecote Playing Fields; The Greensand Trust Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve; Flitwick Town Council; Royal British Legion Heath and Reach; Stanbridge & Tilsworth Community Association; King's Church Flitwick; Toddington Parish Council; St Leonards Church Hall, Heath and Reach; Barton-le-Clay Parish Council.
Councillor Wye added: “The original application process received 58 bids which were assessed leaving 11 projects being selected on merit to receive a share of the UKSPF. We can now award a further five projects, benefiting their local community.
"All 16 projects were successful because the applicants were able to clearly demonstrate that they will have a big impact on local people and will go a long way to improving the health and well-being of our communities.”
All projects will be completed between now and the end of the financial year.
The grants are fully funded by the UKSPF and REPF and can only be used on submitted and evaluated community projects.
