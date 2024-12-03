Five more community projects have been given the go ahead through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Important community projects have been given the go ahead in Biggleswade and Dunton thanks to grant funding.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hear2Listen Biggleswade has been gifted £32,000 to create a sensory experience thanks to the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Meanwhile, Dunton Community Garden Group has been given £4,488.16 for the Dunton Community Garden Access to All project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Shillington Memorial Playing Field has received £18,249.28 for a pavilion refurbishment

Councillor Tracey Wye, chair of the UKSPF local partnership group said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the additional projects which have been chosen."

The church, council, and three other Central Bedfordshire groups will benefit – and the money will allow them to "invest further in their facilities, improve access, reduce running costs, and create better spaces for their communities".

The other organisaitons and projects that will benefit include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Houghton Regis Baptist Church – £34,661.34 for a premises upgrade

> Kensworth Parish Council – £30,000 for redevelopment of the village's play area

Eleven projects to receive funding were announced earlier this year. The organisations included: Ampthill Baptist Church; Caldecote Playing Fields; The Greensand Trust Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve; Flitwick Town Council; Royal British Legion Heath and Reach; Stanbridge & Tilsworth Community Association; King's Church Flitwick; Toddington Parish Council; St Leonards Church Hall, Heath and Reach; Barton-le-Clay Parish Council.

Councillor Wye added: “The original application process received 58 bids which were assessed leaving 11 projects being selected on merit to receive a share of the UKSPF. We can now award a further five projects, benefiting their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All 16 projects were successful because the applicants were able to clearly demonstrate that they will have a big impact on local people and will go a long way to improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

All projects will be completed between now and the end of the financial year.

The grants are fully funded by the UKSPF and REPF and can only be used on submitted and evaluated community projects.

Click here for more information about the UKSPF and the REPF.