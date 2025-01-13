Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to build a footbridge and lifts at Biggleswade station will start today (January 13) after months of delays.

The new features will provide all passengers – particularly those with limited mobility, heavy luggage, or pushchairs – with a step-free route to and between platforms.

The station will remain open to passengers during construction – and Network Rail has "sincerely apologised" for the delays.

Richard Fuller, Conservative MP for North Bedfordshire, said: "I am pleased to learn that work on step free access will recommence.

Biggleswade train station. Image supplied by Richard Fuller MP.

"Biggleswade station was given approval for the Access for All (AfA) programme in 2019 and I have been chairing regular meetings between stakeholders, and Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), since January 2020.

"The project should have been delivered over a year ago but to our frustration it has been delayed several times.

"There has been understandable anger at these delays which are impacting the lives of disabled rail users as well as all rail users frustrated with the lack of lifts at the station."

He added: "Network Rail say they have carried out a comprehensive review of how these projects are delivered and will put these learnings in place for future projects. While this does not change the delivery of our project, I am pleased that work is now commencing. We have a meeting next week with Network Rail where we hope to be given a final timeline of when the works will be complete."

Network Rail says the project "is expected to be completed" by December 2025 – although an exact date is yet to be been confirmed.

Stuart Calvert, capital delivery director for Network Rail’s Eastern region, said: “Improving accessibility at stations is crucial and benefits everyone. It also encourages greater use of public transport, reducing car journeys, easing congestion, and helping to lower carbon emissions.

“We sincerely apologise for the delays in delivering the accessibility upgrades at Biggleswade station and fully understand the frustration this has caused for passengers and the local community.

“After several setbacks, we are pleased to be re-commencing work and are committed to delivering these much-needed improvements.”

Carl Martin, accessibility lead at GTR, which operates Biggleswade station and Thameslink and Great Northern trains, added: "For some disabled passengers, this project has the potential to be life-changing.”