Council opens new gym facilities at Saxon Leisure Centre in Biggleswade

Central Bedfordshire Council has opened the brand-new £220,000 refurbished gym at Saxon Leisure Centre in Biggleswade.

The newly refurbished gym, the latest in a line of redevelopments at the leisure centre, was opened by the council on Monday, December 2.

Skillmill and Skillrow at Saxon Leisure Centre

The improvements to the centre have modernised the facilities and gym users will benefit from a combination of cutting-edge cardiovascular and resistance equipment along with two new Power Plate machines.

The brand-new kit includes several pieces of the latest Technogym equipment including Skillrow, Skillrun and Skillbikes, which allows users to train like an athlete and increase their power, speed and stamina.

The Skillrow aquafeel technology helps creates resistance to make users feel like they are really on water. The Skillbikes yield the sensation and physical results of outdoor cycling and the Skillrun is not your ordinary treadmill.

Its unique technology answers the needs of all types of runners by enabling users to perform running sessions and resistance workouts on the same piece of equipment, providing a well-rounded cardio and power training workout, whilst also providing sled-pulling and parachute running simulations.

Teambeats at Saxon Leisure Centre

In addition, users can use the new Teambeats set up, which combines variety, efficiency and fun in a single workout that is unlike any other group fitness experience.

Teambeat users will be able to make the most of their training by working out on the gym floor in classes or circuits while following their heartrate via an on-screen avatar to achieve the best results.

Oliver Thomas who visited the gym before the refurbishment said: "It’s so much better than what was here before. I love all the new kit, especially the new Skill range.

“The Teambeats kit looks great, I am looking forward to trying it out.”

Skillbikes at Saxon Leisure Centre

There is also a full range of free-weights and a new online fitness tracking system and app that will help gym users achieve sporting, fitness and health goals in a fast, easy and fun way.

The gym has also seen installation of a new floor, as well as an improved layout in the free weights/strength area, providing more space and an improved flow to the workout environment for users.