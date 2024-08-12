Countdown to Party On Potton’s Big Weekend with fun for all the family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The August Bank Holiday weekend is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing – Party On Potton's Big Weekend 2024 is nearly here with organisers going to town for the best show ever.

The event promises a full weekend of free daytime activities ensuring everyone can enjoy the family fun at Henry Smith Playing Fields where there will be a licensed bar and numerous food stalls.

A Family Disco kicks things off on Friday, August 23, followed by a Community Day on the Saturday, Sports Day and Posh Picnic on the Sunday and The Big Fat Quiz of Everything Night on Monday, August 26.

New attractions this year include a miniature railway, inflatable axe throwing, laser tag and circus skills workshops as well as live music across the whole weekend.

A spokesperson said: “We aim to support local community groups, providing them opportunities to showcase their work and donate a proportion of event proceeds to local charities. Evenings once again feature ticketed entertainment in the marquee, including big band Sound Express and our popular comedy night. Tickets are available at Cameron's Newsagents and the Post Office but will sell out fast.

"Sustainability has been central to our planning for 2024. Look out for reusable cups featuring a design by local 12-year-old Mercy Arokodare. Meanwhile, hybrid generators will power the event more efficiently and quietly.”

A Community Day on Saturday, August 24, will feature a Olympic themed walking carnival parade, celebrating Paris 2024. It starts at noon from Shannon Place and arrives at Henry Smith Playing Fields at 12.45pm and is followed by an Olympic themed fancy dress competition. There’s also a Potton Fire Station display and at 2pm The Great British 'Decorate Off' with visitors asked to bring along home-baked biscuits and cakes to decorate with prizes to be won.

POP's Dog Show supported by the Walkin' Cafe, Deepdale, will be held at 3pm with lots of free activities for the little ones plus local community group stalls. Other attractions include human football, wipeout and bungee run, giant inflatables and miniature railway Zorb balls, climbing wall and more.

The schedule on Sunday, August 25 will include arts, crafts with a walking treasure hunt in and around Potton, Posh Picnic with live music and guest appearance by local children's author Laura Noakes who will be on hand to read from her latest story from the Cosima Unfortunate series and sign copies of her books.

A Sports Day is the highlight for Monday, August 26 with a 5k Run followed by a POP Olympics with family fun featuring Human Hungry Hippos to Hobby Horse Showjumping to Egg and Spoon Races.

There’ll also be a chance to meet loal sports clubs including Biggleswade Rugby Club, Potton Bowls, Potton United FC, Potton Karate Club, Arrows Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, Spiral Freerun and many more.

Monday night is The Big Fat Quiz of Everything Night from 7pm. Entrants are being invited to gather a team of up to eight people and pit your wits against Potton's finest brains with cash prizes up for grabs.

Click here for a full schedule of events.